Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) & Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Financial Review

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Shoals Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $727.23 million 2.94 $57.15 million ($1.19) -32.41 Shoals Technologies Group $454.70 million 2.12 $39.97 million $0.18 31.39

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries -7.94% 0.61% 0.47% Shoals Technologies Group 5.13% 12.75% 8.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Shoals Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 3 1 0 2.25 Shoals Technologies Group 4 5 11 0 2.35

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.72%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $11.06, indicating a potential upside of 95.67%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, foundry service providers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services. It provides EBOS components, including combiners; plug-n-play branch connectors and inline fuses; AC disconnects; recombiners; wireless monitoring; junction boxes; wire management; EV power cabinets; and battery energy storage systems cabinets, as well as cable assemblies, transition enclosures, and splice boxes. In addition, the company offers eMobility solutions, such as a power center, which combines equipment needed to protect the charging equipment and transform voltage levels from the electric utility to those needed on the respective site; quick connect solutions for chargers to connect to the Shoals system; big lead assembly (BLA) technology in the EV space to connect multiple chargers to a single power center; and a raceway system that protects the above ground EV BLAs in walk over and drive over applications. Further, it provides Snapshot IV, a solar operations and maintenance solution that monitors the specific voltage and current of individual solar panels and compares the results against the manufacturer's projected performance. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects; utilities; solar developers, independent power producers; solar module manufacturers; and charge point operators. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.