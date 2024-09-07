Komodo (KMD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.49 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $31.15 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00052061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00037681 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00014663 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,389,059 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

