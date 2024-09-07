KOK Price Up 47.4% This Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 73.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. KOK has a market capitalization of $249,941.09 and $81,633.19 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008521 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00013376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,154.83 or 0.99974930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00057286 USD and is down -20.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $93,281.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.