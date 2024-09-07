Jupiter Fund Management’s (JUP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JUP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.21) to GBX 91 ($1.20) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Jupiter Fund Management to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 85.40 ($1.12).

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 81.70 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.62. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.70 ($1.34). The firm has a market cap of £420.17 million, a PE ratio of -4,085.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is -35,000.00%.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

