JUNO (JUNO) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

JUNO (JUNO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, JUNO has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $19,829.12 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

