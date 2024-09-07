Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $245.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.31 and its 200-day moving average is $207.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $261.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

