JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.86

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.86 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 94.90 ($1.25). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 94.30 ($1.24), with a volume of 1,893,051 shares changing hands.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £620.52 million, a PE ratio of -4,690.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.05.

Get JLEN Environmental Assets Group alerts:

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 1.95 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40,000.00%.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.