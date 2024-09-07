JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 5.4%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 301,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 850,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after acquiring an additional 92,737 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 70,689 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

