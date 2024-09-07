Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 17,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Jardine Strategic Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Jardine Strategic

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

