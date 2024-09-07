Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Advisor OS LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,732 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.9% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.19% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

