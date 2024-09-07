Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Cut to $133.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Jabil stock opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after buying an additional 1,427,429 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $78,660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 195.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,404,000 after acquiring an additional 702,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Jabil by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

