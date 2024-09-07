Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.32. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 447,330 shares.

Iveda Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative return on equity of 36.68% and a negative net margin of 35.70%.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

Further Reading

