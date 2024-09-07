Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 6,167 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,359,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,618,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,172,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,506 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,849,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,637 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,904,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $3,047,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,311 shares in the company, valued at $85,631,784.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $7,081,770. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLI stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $65.89. 715,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,323. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $72.83.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

