Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of CRA International worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRAI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRA International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CRA International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CRA International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of CRAI traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.40. 18,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,719. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $187.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.43 and a 200-day moving average of $158.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

CRA International Announces Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.87 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $155,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,695,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

