Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.19. 10,703,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,279,430. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.35. The firm has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

