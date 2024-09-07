Isthmus Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $9.45 on Friday, hitting $947.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,558. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $951.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $953.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,014.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

