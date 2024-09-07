Isthmus Partners LLC Has $97,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 535,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.86. 18,883,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,601,000. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

