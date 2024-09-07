Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 4.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $289.51. 3,863,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,613. The firm has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.89.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

