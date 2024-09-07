Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 42,265 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,265 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,480.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,193.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,480.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 362,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,486. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.85. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 59.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. Northland Securities upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.