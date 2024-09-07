Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:ISDR opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 22,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $175,932.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 685,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,366,086.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Issuer Direct news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,826 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $191,320.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 705,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,697.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 22,469 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $175,932.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 685,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,086.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 51,153 shares of company stock worth $444,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

