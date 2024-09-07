Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
NYSE:ISDR opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.75.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
