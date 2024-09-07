iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.11 and last traded at $49.11. 804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.
iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 7.90% of iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy.
