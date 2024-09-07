iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.46. 937,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,209. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

