iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.90. 34,561,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,838,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

