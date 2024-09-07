iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.90. 34,561,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,838,492. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.82 and its 200 day moving average is $206.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

