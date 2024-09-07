iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 747,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 495,123 shares.The stock last traded at $38.98 and had previously closed at $39.22.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

