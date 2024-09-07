iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Raised by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,789 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,437,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,769,592. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.