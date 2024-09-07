iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.24. 5,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 14,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

