iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 251,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 149,934 shares.The stock last traded at $22.45 and had previously closed at $22.44.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
