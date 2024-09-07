iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 251,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 149,934 shares.The stock last traded at $22.45 and had previously closed at $22.44.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 89,673 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

