iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,332 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after acquiring an additional 178,898 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,694,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 127,828 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,696 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,270,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,335. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

