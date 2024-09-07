iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 12.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $137,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $498,454,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $101.18 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.66.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

