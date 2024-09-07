iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

