iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,316,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,360. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

