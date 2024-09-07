iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$29.93 and last traded at C$29.90. 70,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 48,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.67.
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.73.
