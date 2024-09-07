iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.03 and last traded at $88.03. 228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.71.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.33.
The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
