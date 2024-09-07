iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ) Trading Up 1.1%

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.18. 772,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0376 per share. This is a boost from iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US separate trading of registered interest and principal securities (STRIPS), with remaining maturities of at least 25 years.

