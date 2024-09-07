Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.23. 333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $188.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

