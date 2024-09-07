Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.3% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $12.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.69. The stock had a trading volume of 50,624,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,492,672. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.91.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.