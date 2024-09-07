Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,542 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 10.7% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $20,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,983,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 480,518 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,440,000 after buying an additional 294,193 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,424,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,699,000 after buying an additional 199,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,580,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after buying an additional 117,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

