Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 207,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 139,175 shares.The stock last traded at $23.35 and had previously closed at $23.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

