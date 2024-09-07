Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 207,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 139,175 shares.The stock last traded at $23.35 and had previously closed at $23.35.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.