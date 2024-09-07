International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $123.27

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.27 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.10). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 159.50 ($2.10), with a volume of 547,343 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance Price Performance

International Personal Finance Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £345.41 million, a PE ratio of 777.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is 5,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gary Thompson bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,939 ($26,218.28). 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.