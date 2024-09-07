Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXN. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,943,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of IXN traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 452,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,584. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

