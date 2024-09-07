Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $226,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gentry Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 97,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 177,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,207,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,317,011. The company has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.36%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
