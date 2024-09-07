Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $55.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 7.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $55,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

