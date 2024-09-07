Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.89. 6,952,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.