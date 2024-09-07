Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $12.27 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 753,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

