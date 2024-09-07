Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) EVP Sells 1,617 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $11,577.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,546 shares in the company, valued at $297,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Bank of America dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 395.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,682,000 after buying an additional 3,483,665 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 265,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 65,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

