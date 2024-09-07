Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 93,212 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,721,023.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, John Bicket sold 83,583 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,505,471.02.

On Tuesday, August 20th, John Bicket sold 78,128 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $3,164,965.28.

On Tuesday, August 6th, John Bicket sold 81,486 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,018,241.44.

On Tuesday, July 30th, John Bicket sold 65,632 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $2,416,570.24.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, John Bicket sold 82,925 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $3,157,784.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, John Bicket sold 36,358 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $1,353,608.34.

Samsara Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 104.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

