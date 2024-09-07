Insider Selling: Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) General Counsel Sells $37,923.60 in Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $37,923.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,107.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Premier by 265.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 50.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

