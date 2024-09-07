Insider Selling: Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Insider Sells 6,819 Shares of Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider Darren Sherman sold 6,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $38,527.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 779,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darren Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Darren Sherman sold 6,837 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $41,705.70.

Orchestra BioMed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBIO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 36,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,701. The company has a market cap of $200.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.44. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed ( NASDAQ:OBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 2,673.26%. Research analysts expect that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,906 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OBIO shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on OBIO

About Orchestra BioMed

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.