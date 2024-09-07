Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells $17,073,388.08 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57.

On Monday, July 1st, Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74.

Netflix stock opened at $665.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $659.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $711.33.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

